Trump calls for reviving mental institutions

(Politico) President Donald Trump on Monday advocated for more institutions to deal with mental health, adding that there is “no halfway” between jail and those who need help on the streets.

“We have to confront the issue and we have to discuss mental health and we have to do something about it,” the president said. “You know, in the old days we had mental institutions. We had a lot of them. And you could nab somebody like this, because they … knew something was off. You had to know that. People were calling all over the place.”

Trump’s comments came during a White House meeting with 39 of the nation’s governors on gun safety, which was prompted by the Feb. 14 school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in which 17 were killed.