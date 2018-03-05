Trump jokes it up at Gridiron Dinner

(THE HILL) — President Trump on Saturday participated in the Gridiron Club dinner’s long-standing tradition of presidential speeches filled with self-deprecating humor, flinging barbs at his own administration as well as the usual targets.

Since its foundation in 1855, almost every president has attended the annual white tie dinner at least once during their administration. The club extends a standing invitation to the president every year.

The event is known for its roast-style speeches, skits and political comedy, with lawmakers and journalists going after one another throughout the dinner.