Trump on Biden bluster: Would go down 'fast and hard'

(WashingtonTimes) President Trump slammed former Vice President Joseph R. Biden on Thursday, accusing him of threatening physical assault.

“Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Mr. Biden said Tuesday he would have “beat the hell out of” Mr. Trump in high school if he made crude remarks about women. He made the comments in a video posted on Facebook by the University of Miami College Democrats. He made similar comments during the 2016 election at a rally for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.