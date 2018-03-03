Trump 'outpacing Reagan' in conservative accomplishments

President Trump’s administration already has outpaced President Reagan in its implementation of agenda items proposed by a prominent conservative Washington, D.C., think tank.

Nearly two-thirds of the 334 items called for by the Heritage Foundation‘s legendary “Mandate for Leadership” blueprint have been accomplished in Trump’s first year in office, reported the Washington Examiner.

The Heritage Foundation’s Thomas Binion said Trump has implemented 64 percent of the “unique policy recommendations” from the group while Reagan had completed 49 percent at this stage in his presidency.

“We’re blown away,” Binion, director of congressional and executive branch relations at Heritage, told the Examiner.

He said Trump “is very active, very conservative, and very effective.”

The accomplishments cover a “huge spectrum” of issues, he said, including foreign policy, deregulation, immigration, tax reform and health care.

When Reagan received Heritage’s “Mandate for Leadership” in 1981, he handed out a copy to each Cabinet member, the Examiner said.

Trump has embraced the latest mandate, produced in five books, said Binion.

Among the accomplishments hailed by the Heritage Foundation are leaving the Paris Climate Accord, repealing network neutrality rules, reshaping national monuments, reinstating the Mexico City Policy preventing taxpayer money from funding international groups involved in abortion and ending funding to the United Nations Population fund.

Others include reforming the Johnson era Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program welfare program, allowing development of natural resources, reforming government agencies and withdrawing from UNESCO, the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization.