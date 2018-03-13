Trump picks 1st woman as CIA director

(POLITICO) — President Donald Trump announced Tuesday he will nominate Gina Haspel to replace Mike Pompeo as director of the Central Intelligence Agency, a move that could resurface concerns about the longtime intelligence official’s stance on torture.

Haspel, if confirmed by the Senate, would become the first woman to lead the CIA, a milestone Trump touted in announcing his plans.

“Gina, by the way, who I know very well, who I’ve worked with very closely, will be the first woman director of the CIA,” Trump told reporters gathered outside the White House. “She’s an outstanding person, who also I have gotten to know very well.”