(CNBC) President Donald Trump threatened to veto the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill already passed by Congress on Friday.

The about-face comes a day after White House officials issued public assurances the president would sign the legislation despite his misgivings about it. The government will shut down at 12:01 a.m. Saturday if Trump does not sign a funding bill into law.

In a tweet, Trump said he is “considering a VETO” because the plan does not extend protections for hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants or fund his proposed border wall.