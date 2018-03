(NY Post) President Trump has agreed to sit-down with his North Korean nemesis Kim Jong-Un sometime in the next two months to discuss stripping the hermit nation of its nuclear arsenal, it was announced Thursday.

The historic meeting was brokered by the South Korean government, which delivered the invitation to the White House and divulged the details outside the West Wing.

“He expressed his eagerness to meet President Trump as soon as possible,” South Korean National Security Director Chung Eui-yong said of Kim.