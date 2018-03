(THE INDEPENDENT) — Matt Damon’s publicist has moved to deny reports that the actor is moving to Australia with his family over anger with Donald Trump.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper in Sydney had reported Damon was buying a home in Byron Bay near actor Chris Hemsworth. The two recently appeared in Thor: Ragnarok together.

Damon spokeswoman Jennifer Allen said Damon has been to Australia a lot recently. But Damon has not bought a home there nor is he relocating there, she said.