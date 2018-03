(MERCURY NEWS) — Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey believes the dollar, the euro and the yen may soon be a thing of the past, paving the way for a single digital currency around the globe. And that may well be bitcoin.

In an interview with the British newspaper The Times of London, Dorsey shared his belief of the single global currency that may happen “probably over ten years, but it could go faster.”

"The world ultimately will have a single currency, the internet will have a single currency," said Dorsey. "I personally believe that it will be bitcoin."