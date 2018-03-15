Twitter suspends Steven Crowder

(MRCTV) When you venture to a social media site like Facebook or Twitter, is it now appropriate to ask the question, “What am I allowed to say publicly?”

Apparently, you’re not even allowed to promote a video you’ve done for another website. This is the plight of conservative commentator and “Louder with Crowder” host Steven Crowder.

According to Crowder’s website, Crowder himself was banned from Twitter after tweeting out a link to a video in which a Crowder intern — only known as SvenComputer — descended on a LGBTQ “Gender Noncomformity” meeting at the South by Southwest Festival and Conference in Austin, Texas.

I would love to show you that video, but YouTube took the video down for “violating YouTube’s Terms of Service.”