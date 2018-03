(BBC) The UK and EU have agreed on a “large part” of the agreement that will lead to the “orderly withdrawal” of the UK.

Brexit negotiators Michel Barnier and David Davis said the deal on what the UK calls the implementation period was a “decisive step”.

But issues still to be resolved include the Northern Ireland border.

The transitional period is set to last from 29 March, 2019 to December 2020, and is intended to smooth the path to a future permanent relationship.