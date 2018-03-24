U.N. council adopts 5 more anti-Israel resolutions

The United Nations, through its much-criticized Human Rights Council, has moved further out on the anti-Israel limb, adopting five more anti-Israel resolutions to finish up its current meeting in Geneva.

The resolutions drew a response from U.S. U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley that may not bode well for the international organization.

She pointed out, according to the Jerusalem Post, that the same national representatives passed only one resolution against North Korea, one against Iran and one against Syria, arguably among the world’s worst human rights violators.

“When the Human Rights Council treats Israel worse than North Korea, Iran, and Syria, it is the council itself that is foolish and unworthy of its name,” Haley said in the statement. “It is time for the countries who know better to demand changes. Many countries agree that the council’s agenda is grossly biased against Israel, but too few are willing to fight it.”

She explained that results such as these show the council failing “to fulfill its duty to uphold human rights around the world.”

That means, she said, the U.S. still hasn’t decided whether it will remain on the council.

When the U.S. a few months back dropped out of UNESCO, another agency of the U.N., it pulled its funding as well.

President Trump also has withheld American funding for U.N. programs to aid the Palestinians because of their refusal to compromise and negotiate over a Middle East peace.

In addition, this week Congress adopted the Taylor Force Act, which withholds American money from Palestinians until they stop using American aid for payments to terrorists.

The bill will defund the Palestinian Authority until they cease and denounce funding and support for terrorists and their families for acts against Israel and the United States.

The PA spent 7 percent, or $358 million, of its total 2017 budget on payments to terrorists and their families. In 2016, it spent $322 million on terrorists’ stipends. Much of that aid comes from the United States – an average of $335 million annually over the last five years.

The U.N. council argued in its statements that the international community should halt arms sales to Israel.

One of its five anti-Israel resolutions was one called “Ensuring accountability and justice for all violations of international law in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including east Jerusalem.”

By a 27-4 vote the council called for “all states to promote compliance under international law” on the issue.

Others called for Israel to withdraw from the Golan Heights and to return to the pre-1967 international boundaries, before it was attacked by its Islamic neighbors.

Haley added: “The United States continues to evaluate our membership in the Human Rights Council. Our patience is not unlimited. Today’s actions make clear that the organization lacks the credibility needed to be a true advocate for human rights.”

WND reported recently when Haley dressed down Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas.

.@UN Ambassador @NikkiHaley responds to President Abbas: “I will not shut up rather I will respectfully speak some hard truths.” Full @UN Security Council video here: https://t.co/0stkHpLqzA pic.twitter.com/OVyYUSHoS4 — CSPAN (@cspan) February 20, 2018

Recently, a Palestinian negotiator, Saeb Erekat, demanded that Haley “needs to shut up and realize the Palestinian leadership is not the problem.”

Oh, but it is, she made clear.

Her statement followed a demand from Abbas at the U.N. for a peace conference later this year. He then left, before Haley spoke.

“I will not shut up rather I will respectfully speak some hard truths,” Haley said.

Her comments, she said, were addressed to Abbas even though he had fled.

“Our negotiators are sitting right behind me, ready to talk,” she told Abbas. “But we will not chase after you. The choice, Mr. President, is yours.”

She explained to him the choices.

“There is the path of absolutist demands, hateful rhetoric, and incitement to violence. That path has led, and will continue to lead, to nothing but hardship for the Palestinian people,” she said.

“Or there is the path of negotiation and compromise. History has shown that path to be successful for Egypt and Jordan, including the transfer of territory. That path remains open to the Palestinian leadership, if only it is courageous enough to take it.”

Her address was to the U.N. Security Council.

Haley said Abbas is welcome “as the leader of the Palestinian people here today.”

She also charged that the U.N. itself has been “elevating the tensions and grievances” and it should instead review the threat of ISIS.

“These immense security and humanitarian challenges throughout the region should occupy more of our attention, rather than having us sit here, month after month, and use the most democratic country in the Middle East as a scapegoat for the region’s problems. But here we go again,” Haley said.

She said Palestinian objections won’t affect the decision by Trump to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and move America’s embassy there.

“You don’t have to like that decision. You don’t have to praise it. You don’t even have to accept this. But know this: That decision will not change.”