U.S. enemies compassionately advise us to ban guns

You want to talk about foreign intervention in America’s domestic politics?

There’s one form of this phenomenon underway right now that is very telling.

Have you noticed how America’s most bellicose adversaries in the world, along with totalitarian nations that rode to power by slaughtering millions of dissidents, are finding it in their compassionate hearts to advise the U.S. to ban guns?

First it was the Chinese government that offered its advice following the Florida school shooting massacre.

Maybe you missed it.

Last week an official state newspaper in China editorialized that the U.S. ought to adopt China’s human rights and gun policies.

“Washington has been pointing an accusing finger at other countries over human rights. … However, more Americans have been killed by gunfire in the country than American soldiers being killed in all U.S. wars,” the Shangahi newspaper editorial claimed.

The paper went on to explain that gun violence is rare in China because virtually no private citizens can own guns.

“Gun ownership in China is strictly regulated, which helps reduce gun-related crimes and deaths,” the editorial continued. “The U.S. should learn from China and genuinely protect human rights,” the editorial stated.

If that weren’t enough, China, which still forces millions of abortions every year as part of its population control program, claimed in this government-run newspaper: “The right of life is the most fundamental (of) human rights. The right to bear arms cannot overpower the individual’s right to live.”

The Chinese government of Mao Zedong slaughtered millions of its own citizens after seizing power along with all firearms in the country – a bloody total that reaches as high as 75 million people. It was only possible because citizens could not defend themselves from a tyrannical and maniacal government hell-bent on total control.

Then this week, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on America to “make guns illegal,” in light of deadly shootings that have taken place across the United States.

Ironically, Khamenei has instructed his government to spend billions of dollars on military hardware and ballistic missiles, with which he regularly threatens Israel, which he charmingly calls “the little Satan, and, occasionally, the U.S., which he calls “the great Satan.”

“No one dares apply the clear solution to the promotion of guns and homicide in America,” he tweeted. “What’s the solution? It’s to make guns illegal.”

In a sweeping thread that touched on gun violence and the homicide rate in America, Khamenei criticized the U.S. “gun lobby” and called on America to ban weapons.

“In U.S., hundreds are killed every week by homicide for no crime – no reason – not at the hands of police, as U.S. police brutality is a separate issue,” the Iranian leader wrote. “The accessibility of guns leads to homicide; it’s created problems for a country like U.S., everyone admits, fears, and is concerned about it.”

Khamenei also accused U.S. lawmakers of corruption and of kowtowing to the gun industry, which has lobbied against certain restrictions on firearms.

“Gun companies are so powerful that House representatives and U.S. senators don’t dare pass prohibition of guns, and [the] U.S. president doesn’t dare speak out, rise against it,” he wrote. “This is corruption.”

Sounds a lot like a Democrat, doesn’t he?

It’s unlikely anyone in his country will ask him why he feels such compassion for the American people he has threatened with annihilation. That’s because in Iran they don’t have a First Amendment backed up by a Second Amendment.