(London Daily Mail) Shocking footage has emerged showing a heated row between airline staff and a flier after they repeatedly claimed her carry-on bag was too large—despite it fitting perfectly into their baggage rack.

Natalia Rutkowski, 27, was checking in for a flight from Chicago to New Jersey with her mom Anna, 58, when she said ‘rude’ United Airlines staff confronted her about a handbag.

Mobile phone footage shows the account executive, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, being asked to place the piece of luggage into a test rack at O’Hare International Airport.