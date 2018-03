(San Francisco Chronicle) Allison Preiss’s airport ordeal started out with a tweet from the gate at Dulles International Airport at around 8 a.m. on March 21, She was on her way to Austin, Texas for a bachelorette party.

“United is offering $1K in travel credit for an oversold flight. If nobody bites, they will kick off the lowest fare passenger by pulling them out of the boarding line. For a flight that THEY oversold. Unreal.”

Sounds like some pretty bad news, but it gets better. It gets $9,000 better.