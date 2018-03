(KTRK) On Thursday, a young Waffle House worker in La Marque whose act of kindness was captured on camera and posted to social media was honored by the town’s mayor.

Mayor Bobby Hocking presented a proclamation to 18-year-old Evoni Williams at her Waffle House location.

Williams received praise from all over when she was seen cutting up food for a customer who had recently undergone surgery. According to Williams, the elderly customer is a regular of the restaurant and he was having a hard time eating.