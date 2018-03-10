Washington watchdog won't give up on notorious mosque copkilling

The investigators at Washington watchdog Judicial Watch are back in court seeking the details of the death of a New York City policeman inside a Nation of Islam mosque in Harlem in 1972.

They vow to be there until they get answers.

The issue is information about the death of officer Phillip Cardillo, who was lured to Louis Farrakhan’s Nation of Islam mosque on a faked “officer down” emergency call, then shot and killed.

Questions that remain unanswered include who made that call, why was the mosque security absent when the officers first arrived, who fired the shots, and why did police commanders order officers out of the crime scene and turn it over to the NOI.

And why was Rep. Charles Rangel, D-N.Y., at the scene, and why did he fail to follow through on his promise to bring NOI members present at the shooting to the police station?

Judicial Watch said a court hearing was set over its Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the police department to obtain the audio tape of an “officer in distress” telephone call made in the case.

The police department so far has not been helpful, Judicial Watch said. The department argues the case, after more than four decades, still is “active and ongoing.”

Cardillo, an NYPD patrolman, was gunned down in a Nation of Islam mosque in Harlem in 1972. Judicial Watch is arguing that both on the facts and the law, the case is closed.

That would mean the public has a right to the information.

A decision ultimately is expected from Judge Verna Saunders.

Retired Det. Randy Jurgensen contends the case has been closed for five or six years.

He’s integral to the case, since he arrested Cardillo’s alleged shooter and later wrote a memoir about the case.

He told Judicial Watch, “I was told repeatedly in 2012 and after, by members of the Major Case Squad, that the case was closed and a final report was being prepared.”

WND reported when the organization launched the Freedom of Information Act lawsuit.

The lawsuit seeks: “All records concerning the Nation of Islam Mosque #7 in Harlem, Manhattan, New York City, or the building located at 102 West 116th Street. This request includes, but is not limited to, all informant, wiretap, electronic surveillance, and physical surveillance records relevant to the Nation of Islam Mosque #7, located at 102 West 116th Street, in New York City” for the time period 1970 through 1973.”

The basics of the case: “Two policemen, Phillip Cardillo and Vito Navarra, rushed to the address, which was the Muhammed Mosque #7 of the Nation of Islam. Its leader, Louis Farrakhan, had offices on the third floor.”

They were responding to a 10-13, which means an officer down.

“The mosque doors, usually bolted shut and manned by the Nation of Islam’s own paramilitary force, the Fruit of Islam, were unlocked and unguarded. In the reception area, Cardillo and Navarra encountered six men. Navarra darted up the stairs. Somewhere up on the second floor, he believed, a brother officer was in serious trouble. He was met by 10 men who forced him back down the stairs,” Judicial Watch said.

More officers arrived, a fight resulted and gunfire erupted.

Cardillo died a few days later.

“Officer Cardillo’s murder, over 40 years ago, is relevant today. We need to completely clear this case to properly honor a fallen hero,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “There should be no informal statute of limitations on the death of one of New York’s finest. It is shameful we are being stonewalled by law enforcement bureaucracies on this murder. Rank-and-file NYPD officers want answers, too.”

A previous report by a Judicial Watch investigator raised additional questions: Was the call actually made by the FBI as part of one of its undercover investigations? What was the result of the conference between then-President Richard Nixon and FBI chief J. Edgar Hoover on the case?

“Racial tensions were running high. Urban homicide rates had skyrocketed. Radical groups like the Weather Underground and the Black Panther Party were trying to stoke a revolutionary fury in the streets with bombings, murder and mayhem. In New York, an ambitious liberal mayor, John Lindsay, was eyeing a run for the presidency,” Judicial Watch’s report said. “In a string of brutal crimes directed against the NYPD, officers Thomas Curry and Nicholas Binetti had been blasted with machine-gun fire as they guarded the home of Manhattan DA Frank Hogan. Officers Gregory Foster and Rocco Laurie were murdered on the Lower East Side, shot from behind. Officers Joseph Piagentini and Waverly Jones were shot to death outside a Harlem housing project. Radicals associated with the violent Black Panther Party and Black Liberation Army were fingered for the crimes.”

The mosque shooting report noted that Farrakhan and Rangel both played roles in the case but have “ignored repeated requests … to discuss it.”

Among the revelations that have been unearthed is the fact that when a police commander called from the crime scene for backup for his officers who were facing a dozen or more irate NOI members, his request was denied.