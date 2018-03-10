Watch Dem candidate saw off barrel of AR-15

A Democratic candidate for Congress in Virginia, Karen Mallard, has abruptly pulled down a video of herself sawing off the barrel of an AR-15 rifle when critics pointed out that making such changes without federal permission is illegal.

On Twitchy, commentators explained the issue with Mallard making a point about destroying a weapon.

She later claimed she had turned the pieces over the authorities for disposal.

But when the video appeared, Twitchy wrote about the political motivation behind the video, and its sudden removal. “Funny she’d do that,” the commentary said.

The candidate said on her blog: “You may have seen Emma Gonzalez’s amazing speech where she called out Trump and other politicians for taking NRA money and refusing to take any action on reforming America’s lax gun laws. The speech was amazing, and the fact that our young people are refusing to be silent victims and are demanding change gives me great hope. I believe gun reform can happen, and I stand with these students as they speak truth to power and march for their lives. It’s also why my husband and I decided to destroy his AR-15.”

Explained the Twitchy commentary, “Unfortunately, there are always those ‘right-wing trolls’ to deal with, and they posted ‘mean-spirited talking abouts point the video.’ Mainly, they pointed out that she’d illegally manufactured a short-barreled rifle.”

She responded, “@NRA enthusiasts wanted to claim that the video that I posted showed me breaking the law.”

The video then disappeared, although it had been captured by others and re-posted.

Twitchy’s commentary: “They didn’t ‘want to claim’ that she broke the law – they came right out and said it. But it’s all good now – she claims she turned in the inoperable components to law enforcement for disposal.”

Mallard wrote on her blog: “Update: a few people raised concerns that the AR-15 wasn’t rendered operational (sic) and that Karen had merely made it a short-barrel rifle. David later took the disassembled weapon to the local police station to have it properly disposed of.”

Twitchy finished: “Pardon us for saying so, but that’s why it’s so important to gun rights advocates that gun grabbers actually have some idea of the existing giun control laws in place before pushing through new ones.”

