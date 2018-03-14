Ways to battle Facebook

In response to the story about Facebook’s attack on conservative media, here are some ideas to fight back:

Sue Facebook!

Talk about boycotting Facebook in your news articles!

Mention in your news stories that someone or a group of individuals needs to come up with a conservative Facebook alternative – same information but for conservatives only. Have Christians, Jews and conservatives leave Facebook and turn to the alternative, which won’t censor content!

Another solution: Get a petition going to send to Donald Trump. Have him discuss fining Facebook for censoring Christian and conservative content.

Also, talk to the American Center for Law and Justice: What Facebook is doing violates the First Amendment!

Carol A. Perolio