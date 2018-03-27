Many little girls in America grow up wanting to be Disney princesses. They’re beautiful, kind, courageous, trustworthy and widely loved.

But are the nation’s little ones ready for a new Disney starlet who has aborted her unborn baby. Or perhaps a Disney princess who is transgendered?

In a since-deleted tweet Tuesday, a Planned Parenthood affiliate in Allentown, Pennsylvania, called for the alternative Disney princesses.

“We need a disney princess who’s had an abortion,” the tweet from Planned Parenthood Keystone stated. “We need a disney princess who’s pro-choice.”

The tweet continued: “We need a disney princess who’s an undocumented immigrant. We need a disney princess who’s actually a union worker. We need a disney princess who’s trans.”

It’s unclear if there would be a demand for such Disney starlets – or whether little girls would want to dress up as a pro-choice or trans princess for Halloween or a trip to Disneyland.

“Though the tweet was so obviously egregious, it just put out in the open what Planned Parenthood has been doing for years – and using our tax dollars to do it,” wrote LifeNews’ Micaiah Bilger.

The Pennsylvania Family Institute noted that the Pennsylvania abortion affiliate received $3.5 million in just 2016 to promote its agenda. Every year, the national organization receives approximately $500 million in taxpayer funding.