WND
'We need a Disney princess who's had an abortion'
Call for 'pro-choice' starlet in America's most popular children's films
Many little girls in America grow up wanting to be Disney princesses. They’re beautiful, kind, courageous, trustworthy and widely loved.
But are the nation’s little ones ready for a new Disney starlet who has aborted her unborn baby. Or perhaps a Disney princess who is transgendered?
In a since-deleted tweet Tuesday, a Planned Parenthood affiliate in Allentown, Pennsylvania, called for the alternative Disney princesses.
“We need a disney princess who’s had an abortion,” the tweet from Planned Parenthood Keystone stated. “We need a disney princess who’s pro-choice.”
The tweet continued: “We need a disney princess who’s an undocumented immigrant. We need a disney princess who’s actually a union worker. We need a disney princess who’s trans.”
It’s unclear if there would be a demand for such Disney starlets – or whether little girls would want to dress up as a pro-choice or trans princess for Halloween or a trip to Disneyland.
“Though the tweet was so obviously egregious, it just put out in the open what Planned Parenthood has been doing for years – and using our tax dollars to do it,” wrote LifeNews’ Micaiah Bilger.
The Pennsylvania Family Institute noted that the Pennsylvania abortion affiliate received $3.5 million in just 2016 to promote its agenda. Every year, the national organization receives approximately $500 million in taxpayer funding.