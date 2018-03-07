What a year to go to Israel!

WASHINGTON – Don’t say: “Next year in Jerusalem!”

That’s passé.

Say, “THIS year in Jerusalem!” so you don’t miss out on the opportunity of a lifetime.

THIS is the year the U.S. will move its Embassy to the real capital of Israel after decades of promising to do so.

THIS is the year Israel will celebrate its 70th anniversary as the only nation in the world literally resurrected from the dead.

THIS is the year you will get a chance to see, with your own eyes, the newly discovered excavated archeological site of Sodom and Gomorrah just across the border in Jordan.

“I thought last year’s WND tour was historic – and it was,” says Joseph Farah who will lead another one in November with his wife, Elizabeth. “Last year was the 50th anniversary of the reunification of Jerusalem. It was the 100th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration. But this year is even more special.”

For the five years, WND has been leading tours of the Holy Land because of the Farahs’ love of the land and the people. They are inviting you to come with them to see prophecy unfold before your eyes and to see the greatest miracle in the history of the world – the one and only nation that came back from the dead after nearly 2,000 years.

“It will change your life, rejuvenate your faith, bring you closer to God when you come on this trip,” says Farah, the author of “The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians and the End of the Age.” “It always does. That’s what we hear from our guests after these excursions and that’s what keeps us coming back. It’s an unprecedented chance to get in touch with the Hebrew roots of the Christian faith, to see the prophesied restoration of Israel taking place and to learn more about the Coming Kingdom of God on Earth. Israel is ground zero for all of that.”

You’ll visit all the sites, walk where Jesus walked, get baptized in the Jordan River like he did, sale on the Sea of Galilee as He did and take in the sights and smells of Jerusalem.

“There’s nothing else like it – not even close,” says Farah.

And this year is the year, for so many reasons.

“The Embassy is moving to Jerusalem shortly, and you’ll be there to see it,” he says. “You’ll be there amid the incredible celebrations over the 70th anniversary. And, this year, we are taking a special excursion to Jordan to see Sodom and Gomorrah – something even I have not witnessed before on dozens of previous trips.”

Only a few years ago did Steven Collins, professor of biblical studies and apologetics at Trinity Southwest University, make the discovery. Now the site has been fully excavated and these ancient twin cities live up to the biblical expectations and descriptions.

Based on the excavated site, despite the heavily fortified defensive capabilities, the city seems to have come to a sudden, inexplicable end – just as the Genesis account in the Bible says.

Would you would like to visit this new archeological discovery of Sodom and Gomorrah as part of a 10-day Israel tour this November? That’s what the Farahs and WND have in store this fall. Check out the full itinerary and details now.