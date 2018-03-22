What does battling witchcraft look like?

(Christian Post) For Pastor James Cuffee, witchcraft is real. It’s dangerous. It’s deadly. It killed his father, and his cousin was murdered at the hands of a witch who claimed she could turn herself into a tree.

In deeply remote areas of Liberia, one of the world’s hotspots for witchcraft, fighting the occult and bringing the lost to Christ is what missionaries’ work looks like.

“I came from a pagan home. My dad was a great hunter,” Cuffee, of Christ Evangelistic Fellowship Ministries in Liberia, told The Christian Post in an email interview.

When Cuffee’s father broke the rules in 1969, he was killed. But he wasn’t the only family member the pastor would lose to witchcraft.