What does Bible say about end times and Israel?

End times prophecies are as old as time.

An Assyrian tablet dating to several thousand years before Christ claims Earth was in its final days back then.

A Norse story tells of giants of frost and fire who will battle to the end.

There’s probably no resource, however, that provides more information about the last days than the Bible, from the days of Noah to the Antichrist and Armageddon.

The problem has been that information isn’t always understood.

Just look at the reports in recent days and weeks. They include: “Apocalyptic Christians are Hoping Trump Will Usher in the End Times,” “Jim Bakker says the Death of Billy Graham Is a Sign the End Times Have Begun” and “In Lenten message, pope evokes end-times to describe ‘great tribulation.'”

But coming this week is a rare joint television appearance of four recognized experts in the field of prophecy.

Bill Cloud, Joel Richardson, Mark Biltz and Perry Stone will discuss prophecy and what Christians need to know “during these last days” at 8 p.m. Eastern on Friday on the “Praise” program on TBN.

Cloud is the founder of Shoreshim Ministries and the author of “Esau Rising.”

Esau, he explains, represents the desire of the flesh.

“In today’s age of selfies and entitlements, sexual licentiousness and online vilification, and an out-of-control government that is usurping the role of God as the provider and protector, it is clear that the spirit of Esau is dominating our culture.”

Cloud, a youth pastor as well as researcher and writer for Stone and Voice of Evangelism Ministries, explains why those issues are significant today.

The program host, Stone, has written “Deciphering End-Time Prophetic Codes,” which reveals the patterns that appear throughout history.

The head of Voice of Evangelism, he’s written several bestselling books.

In “Deciphering,” he examines the Bible’s instruction to Christians to be prepared.

He shows patterns that are repeated throughout history and shares visions and dreams revealing how believers must be prepared.

Biltz’s work includes “God’s Day Timer,” Blood Moons” and “The Feasts of the Lord.”

In his latest, “God’s Day Timer,” he explains that the Hebrew word for “seasons” in Genesis is translated in Leviticus as “feasts,” or “divine appointments,” and shows how the sun and moon are signs of those appointments.

Biltz has spoken in South Africa, South Korea, Singapore, Israel, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, Canada and throughout the U.S.

Then there’s Richardson, whose library of work includes “Mystery Babylon, Unlocking the Bible’s Greatest Prophetic Mysteries,” “The Global Jesus Revolution,” “The Islamic Antichrist,” “End Times Eyewitness,” “The coming Battle for Jerusalem” and “When a Jew Rules the World.”

“Mystery Babylon” unravels the language in Revelation 17 and 18, the longest prophecy in the New Testament.

Who is the “great harlot” and what does her “golden cup filled with blood” signify?

Richardson explains his position point by point.