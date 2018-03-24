White House announces ban on most transgender service members

(CBS News) President Trump announced Friday a new transgender policy for the military that would ban most transgendered people from military service. He revoked the blanket ban announced last summer and said in a memorandum that he would defer to the recommendations of Defense Secretary James Mattis.

Mattis, according to a court filing Friday, stated that transgendered people with gender dysphoria — that is, who feel their emotional and psychological identity to be the opposite of their biological sex — will be disqualified from military service, except in specific circumstances.

The White House said retaining troops with a history or diagnosis of “gender dysphoria” — those who may require substantial medical treatment — “presents considerable risk to military effectiveness and lethality.”