White House announces new sanctions on Russian officials

(Washington Times) The Trump administration announced Thursday a series of sanctions and cybersecurity actions targeting Russia for interfering with the 2016 election and other aggressions around the world.

The sanction hit 19 individuals and five entities from Russia that were involved in the 2016 election meddling and cyberattacks, including a cyberattack on the U.S. energy grid, according to national security officials who briefed reports.

“The administration is confronting and countering malign Russian cyber activity, including their attempted interference in U.S. elections, destructive cyber-attacks, and intrusions targeting critical infrastructure,” Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said in a statement.