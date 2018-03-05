Why Oprah is worse than Obama

Oprah is doing the best she can. She is insecure. She is a liberal. She promotes women, but doesn’t seem to respect men. She does not stand against evil, but rather, promotes it.

Oprah believes in “racism” (which does not exist, and never has). She said so-called “racist” older white people “just have to die.” She supported Barack Obama, the fallen messiah, the worst, most hateful president this country has experienced.

But I’m telling you: Oprah is worse than Obama.

Liberals buzzed about Oprah Winfrey possibly running for president in 2020 after she gave a phony, preacher-style speech at the Golden Globe Awards. She congratulated Hollywood women for accusing men of sexual harassment in the latest trend called “Me Too” or “Time’s Up” – a movement to destroy all men and get rid of due process.

At first, Oprah said she doesn’t have it in her “DNA” to run for president. But with so many people saying they’d support her, she’s thinking about it. She said that she would need to hear from “God” very clearly in order to run.

As a pastor, I can plainly say: God would not call Oprah to run for president. We already had a girly, insecure, black liberal in office – and he nearly destroyed the country! (Thank God for the great white hope, President Trump, who is putting us back on track and Making America Great Again!)

You don’t want Oprah Winfrey for president. You don’t want Kamala Harris or Big Momma Michelle Obama.

If you want to know what liberal black women do when in charge, just look at any ghetto in America, where black women run the homes. The children are out of control. The men are weak. Gangs, drugs and violence rule the areas. Black women vote for liberal Democrats – at a rate of 98 percent in Alabama’s recent election – and evil people worship them for doing so.

Oprah led a town hall on “60 Minutes,” attacking the president with sneaky, negative questions and untrue premises. Trump tweeted: “Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!”

Oprah recently joined the attack on the Second Amendment, pledging a half-million dollars to send indoctrinated Florida high schoolers to D.C. in a propaganda war scapegoating the NRA and decent Americans’ gun rights.

Oprah props up transgenders and homosexuals as “enlightened” people living “authentically,” such as Janet Mock, a black man who thinks he’s a woman. Barack Obama pushed transgenders in the military, put them in the wrong bathrooms and locker rooms, gave “sex-change” treatment to criminals, and let Chelsea Manning out of prison early. He made wrong people feel right (as Oprah called it, living “your truth”), but he attacked decent people as wrong.

Obama declared in a speech that illegal aliens wouldn’t receive socialized health care. Rep. Joe Wilson shouted, “You lie!” Wilson was right; despite lip-service wording in the Affordable Care Act, hundreds of millions of dollars went to give Obamacare to illegals. But Oprah accused Wilson of showing “disrespect” because Obama is “African-American.” What an evil lie!

After George Zimmerman’s acquittal in the self-defense killing of the 17-year-old thug, Oprah called Trayvon Martin the “same thing” as Emmett Till, a 14-year-old black boy mutilated and killed in 1955 for allegedly flirting with a white woman. Till’s purported killers were also acquitted. So this deceiving woman helped feed blacks the lie that blacks suffer from “racism” and injustice today, when black-on-white crime and hostility is far more rampant.

Obama painted Trayvon’s killing as a racial-profiling case, saying, “If I had a son, he’d look like Trayvon.” He told white Americans do to soul-searching, claiming black men are “profiled” as thieves. What he doesn’t admit is that blacks more frequently steal! According to his own DOJ, in 2012, black youth were more than 10 times more frequently arrested for robbery as whites. But Obama brought leaders of the defamatory hate group Black Lives Matter to the White House, as they, along with the media, prompted riots and cop killings by angry blacks.

The truth that Oprah, Obama and the media do not tell is that Trayvon’s parents divorced when he was very young. His father, Tracy Martin, a very weak man, married Trayvon’s stepmother, Alicia Stanley, who says she raised him. After 14 years, Tracy got with his then-“fiancée” Brandi Green – a shakeup to Trayvon’s life that reportedly sent him into his destructive tailspin. Trayvon’s girlfriend believes he took the first punch at George – and one message on social media seemed to suggest Trayvon took a swing at a bus driver five days before he died. I write about Trayvon’s life and others in “The Antidote: Healing America from the Poison of Hate, Blame and Victimhood.”

If you care about truth and justice, about men, children, women and families – and especially if you call yourself a Christian – you will never support someone like Oprah.

