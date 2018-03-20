Why you should follow James Woods on Twitter

I’ve never before recommended someone to follow on Twitter – not even me, though that’s not a bad idea. (@josephfarah)

But I have come to the conclusion that if there is just one person to follow on Twitter, it is James Woods, a great actor and a great tweeter who combines cogent wit with savvy political acumen.

What prompts me to devote an entire daily column to this subject?

I’ve actually been following Woods for some time. It’s part of a very small entertainment ritual for me. I don’t have much time for entertainment, these days. But everyone needs a good laugh, once in a while. James Woods never disappoints. If there were any justice in this silly, stupid fallen world of ours, Woods would have his own TV show – a conservative foil to that left-wing simpleton Stephen Colbert.

But, specifically, at this moment, I am prompted to urge you to follow Woods on Twitter because of a par magnifique tweet he launched at former CIA Director James Brennan last weekend.

If you missed Brennan’s brainless, rude, disrespectful, but not-altogether shocking attack on President Trump, here’s what the CIA director from the Obama administration had to say to his boss’ successor: “When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America … America will triumph over you.”

When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America…America will triumph over you. https://t.co/uKppoDbduj — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) March 17, 2018

Why isn’t it surprising that a high official from the previous administration would make such disparaging public remarks about the sitting president?

Because that’s what one should expect of Brennan. He’s a left-wing political zealot who should never have been allowed to be employed by the CIA, let alone rise to the position of director. It’s a national scandal that this Islamophile, this creep who admitted voting for Communist Party presidential candidate Gus Hall, an apparatchik of a long line of genocidal Soviet tyrants, would serve as CIA director. The problem with Brennan is he is just as stupid, just as misguided and just as evil as he was in 1972. (I was pretty bad too in 1972, but at least I repented, recanted and started loving my country when I matured.)

But enough about Brennan. Let’s get to James Woods – my hero of the day.

So, what was his retort to this lowlife, misfit, degenerate Brennan?

Here’s what Woods said, but before I spell it out, you had better sit down. I mean, I almost choked to death laughing when I first read it. I was laughing uncontrollably – couldn’t breathe! Take a deep breath and read at your own peril. You’ve been warned. And, I admit it’s a little crude. My wife didn’t necessarily approve. But sometimes the only appropriate response is the inappropriate one – the kind that stirs visual imagery you would rather your mind’s eye did not see.

“You couldn’t get a toothpick up this guy’s ass with a pound of Vaseline right now,” Woods wrote with characteristic color. “You’re next, swamp rat.”

You couldn’t get a toothpick up this guy’s ass with a pound of Vaseline right now. You’re next, swamp rat. https://t.co/224Bl6N4Vd — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 17, 2018

I’ll give you a moment to recover from the belly laugh.

If you want more like that, follow James Woods. Nobody does it better – not even Trump himself.

My goal is that he has more followers than James Brennan by next weekend.

Look, I’ve learned after many years in this business, you can’t always get what you want, but, if you try some time, you can get what you need.

I want more Americans listening to James Woods than James Brennan. Is that too much to ask?