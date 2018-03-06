Why you should move out of 'blue' states

Why we prep

Here’s another reason why you – and your friends and family – should prep: Here we go again. Conservative and Second Amendment types (hopefully that is redundant) are getting all bent out of shape about Donald Trump’s apparent flip-flop on gun control. At a recent meeting with congressional leadership, the president appeared to be giving away the farm to the almost-giddy Democrat and Republican progressives. It seems like, no matter how nutty the idea is, the president instructed various Congress critters to incorporate it in proposed legislation. Obviously, this sent the conservative blogosphere into meltdown. It didn’t matter in the slightest that President Trump’s first year in office exceeded the expectations of all but the most right-wing pundits. Once again, the apparent presidential surrender drove the conservative narrative. Honestly, sometimes I think the denizens of the right wing have the memory of fruit flies. We’ve had two years of Donald Trump in the political arena, and we still haven’t realized that the guy’s basic operational parameters are completely different than anything that’s ever been seen before in Washington D.C. Anybody remember his State of the Union address? You know, the speech where he basically offered the Democrats the creation of Mexico as the 51st state? Or how about that bipartisan televised meeting with the leadership, when he offered to sign any legislation they would send him concerning DACA? Time after time, Donald Trump throws not only his opposition but his supporters into a tailspin. You’d think by now, both those groups might be capable of catching a clue. But if you can’t, here’s a little help. The following is a tweet that President Trump posted the day following his “gun control” meeting. “Many ideas, some good & some not so good, emerged from our bipartisan meeting on school safety yesterday at the White House,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Background Checks a big part of conversation. Gun free zones are proven targets of killers. After many years, a Bill should emerge. Respect 2nd Amendment!” Does this sound like someone who is ready to classify slingshots as a Title II weapon? Congress is already gearing up for the 2018 elections. And nobody in leadership, left or right, really wants to handle the legislative boondoggle of gun control. At the moment, the Second Amendment is far more useful for electoral talking points. Now is not the time to freak out over President Trump’s negotiation tactics. If you can’t sleep at night worrying about potential gun grabbers, then at least spend that time usefully by supporting local, regional and national gun-rights organizations, attending state and federal legislative town halls, and burying those same legislators under a deluge of phone calls and e-demands to strengthen the Second Amendment rather than tear it down. Maintaining the ability to defend our God-given rights is one of the reasons we prep.

This week we’re beginning a multi-part series on moving to the country prepper-style. If you’ve had even the slightest inclination to get out of the liberal hellhole state in which you currently reside, it’s time to roll. If your home is located in California, New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Maryland or Vermont you should already have been packing your bags. Residents of other states like Colorado, Washington, Oregon, Wisconsin, Virginia and Michigan should also seriously consider hitting the road (or at least moving away from the cities).

It’s not my intention in this series to tell you how to make a living in another, more freedom-loving state. I’ve covered some of that already, and I’ll probably get back to it again fairly soon. But seriously folks, it’s time to fish or cut bait. None of the above-mentioned states will remain safe places to live for freedom-loving Americans. Each of them is heading for a societal and economic breakdown (if they’re not already there) and the insane leadership in each of those states is gleefully throwing accelerants on the state pyre.

But … due to Trump’s economic policies and recent federal tax cuts for 90 percent of all taxpayers, the home-buying market has heated up. It won’t last, particularly when the progressive state governments start to feel the pain of less money pouring in their coffers from Uncle Sugar and start upping their own confiscatory taxes and fees.

If you own a cracker box home in someplace like Sunnyvale, California, you should immediately consider cashing it in and buying something like this little lot in Montana (you’ll have enough money left over to give you time to figure out gainful employment). Or take a look at this one in Northern Idaho. Imagine waking up every day to freedom and thanking God for the bounty He’s bestowed on you.

There are thousands of such places in states and counties that still value individual freedom and liberty. And a lot of those cost far less than the two examples above. Even a modest profit on a home sale in California will be enough to purchase your own slice of paradise in one of the free states. So get going.

But it’s not just the favorable home exchange rate that ought to be making you call U-Haul. It’s freedom, baby! It’s the end of officious government masters, petty bureaucrats, property crime, whatever-shaming, and whole groups of people being excused from any responsibly based on race, mental illness, or political clout. It means finally being able to know the names of your neighbors and being able to take a walk outside without fear of the two-legged predators. It also means less smog, clean rivers, no traffic jams, more control over what you do on your own land, and better educated and adjusted children. (It might also make it a little easier to re-connect with God. He’s been very patient with you so far, but every good deal has a time limit.)

But just one thing. If you’re leaving one of the socialist states, make sure you leave ALL of it behind. The progressive pit-hole you’re departing got that way for a reason. If you can’t leave without bring those reasons along for the ride, stay where you are; otherwise I guarantee you won’t be happy or welcome wherever you end up.

So tune in next week and we’ll start with what you should look for in a freedom home. Meanwhile, take a look at some country realty sites, imagine that cool clean breeze on your face, and get prepared.