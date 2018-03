(ABC News) Noor Salman, the wife of Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen, was declared not guilty on all counts Friday morning.

She faced charges of obstruction and providing material support to a terrorist organization. She faced life in prison if convicted.

“The family is elated,” said Susan Clary, a family spokeswoman, outside of court after the verdict. “Noor can go home now to her son … resume her life and try to pick up the pieces from two years in jail.”