(DAILY MAIL) — A 93-year-old former nurse honoured for her services to the NHS was left in a hospital corridor in urine-soaked clothes for six days.

Enid Stevens was taken to A&E in St James’s Hospital in Leeds, West Yorkshire, with a spinal fracture.

After a six-hour wait, the MBE nurse was left in a cubicle on her own for another five hours in soaking wet clothes after becoming incontinent.