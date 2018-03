(South Florida Sun-Sentinel) A woman who dramatically crashed her car into the Pembroke Park district office of the Broward Sheriff’s Office has been arrested.

Lasandra Johnson, of West Park, faces charges of arson and burglary for the crash, which happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday at the BSO substation at 3201 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd., officials said.

“Lasandra Johnson drove into the South Broward district office on Monday with accelerants in her car,” said Joy Oglesby, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.