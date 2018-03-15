World leaders issue warning to Putin

(Daily Mail) Russia faces a wall of condemnation from Britain, the US, France and Germany today over the Salisbury nerve agent outrage.

A joint statement from Theresa May, Donald Trump, Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron says there is ‘no plausible alternative explanation’ to Moscow being involved in the attempted murder of a former spy on UK soil.

Speaking in Salisbury after the declaration was published, Mrs May said: ‘This happened in the UK, but it could have happened anywhere and we are taking a united stance against it.’

In an excoriating assessment that lays down the gauntlet to Vladimir Putin, the leaders brand the incident an ‘assault on UK sovereignty’ and a ‘clear violation’ of laws on chemical weapons use.