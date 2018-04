(BizpacReview) David Hogg just got schooled.

Conservative teenager CJ Pearson tore into Hogg after the pro-gun control student organized a boycott of Fox News host Laura Ingraham over a tweet. Pearson’s advice to Hogg: “Grow up or get out of the kitchen if it’s too hot for you.”

“There’s no safe spaces in politics, David. Grow up,” Pearson wrote.

In his video reaction, the 15-year-old Trump supporter accused Hogg of being unable to handle the challenges that come with being a public figure.