YouTube: David Hogg as Hitler parody is 'offensive'

Hitler’s rants, once instilling fear in listeners, have become a source of humor in today’s world. Overdubs of his shrieks have been used to criticize Obamacare, Sen. Ted Cruz, and more.

But YouTube believes that one such overdub, using Hitler’s voice and the image of anti-gun activist and student David Hogg at last weekend’s anti-gun rally in Washington, could be a problem.

On its site, it has posted the warning, “The following content has been identified by the YouTube community as inappropriate or offensive to some audiences.”

People must click “I understand and wish to proceed” in order to view it.

Here it is:

Liberty Headlines explains the parody was posted by “MAGA3D,” who converted the footage of Hogg’s speech in D.C. “into a black-and-white grainy imagery, with the sound of a 1930s-era film projector in the background, and the impassioned speech of the German fuhrer roughly matching up to Hogg’s lip movements.”

The report noted “much harsher and edgier content is all over YouTube without such warnings.”

TMZ reported that Hogg had been rejected by the four University of California campuses where he submitted applications – UCLA, UCSD, UCSB and UC Irvine.

He’s responded that “amazing people don’t get into college.”

But he said he’s busy “changing the world” so he won’t let a little rejection get him down.

On the subject of the parodies, WND has reported several times on such videos using Hitler’s persona and voice.

One was when “Hitler” talked about Obamacare.

It was just the latest YouTube parody rewriting the subtitles in the Hitler-rant scene from the 2004 German-language movie “Downfall,” which recounts the Nazi dictator’s final days in his Berlin bunker.

The scene has been the source of numerous political and pop-culture parodies, including Hitler’s outrage at Mitt Romney’s defeat in 2012. (Warning: Some of the videos contain language that may be offensive to some readers.)

Another Hitler parody has him planning to interrupt Obama’s State of the Union speech:

There also was the one when “Hitler’s” health care coverage was canceled: