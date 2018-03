(Fatherly) It’s not so harmful for parents to show YouTube videos to their toddlers, but it is officially foolish to think they’ll learn anything from the experience. Because even if young children seem to be engaging with the characters on the screen, a new study shows that they aren’t really absorbing anything developmentally beneficial from YouTube.

“Children up to two years of age could be entertained and kept busy by showing them YouTube clips on smartphones,” according to the study. “But did not learn anything from the videos.”