Zuckerberg's net worth has dropped $10 billion in last week

(The Wrap) Mark Zuckerberg isn’t exactly waiting around for his tax return, but it’s been a rough financial week for the Facebook chief exec nonetheless. The CEO’s net worth has dropped more than $10 billion in the last week as Facebook stock has fallen 14 percent in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data leak.

Shares of the social network continued their week-long slide on Friday, slumping 3.3 percent to $159.45 per share. That’s down from $185.09 at the close-of-bell last Friday, before the scandal broke about 50 million users having their information unwittingly accessed.

As Facebook has lost $60 billion in market cap, Zuckerberg has went from “extremely wealthy” to “slightly less extremely wealthy,” with his have lost $10.1 billion in value in the past week.