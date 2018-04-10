Earth Day is a big deal “for the Left,” reports Twitchy, the social-media monitoring site.

So that’s why there are so many comments Monday about the environment.

So the next step isn’t hard to guess.

“You knew they were coming: Here are the 10 dumbest Earth Day tweets for your entertainment:”

Like all the popular Top 10 listings, it starts with No. 10.

At least 51 trillion microplastic particles are already in our oceans. Shrink your plastic footprint & take action for #CleanSeas. Here’s how: https://t.co/0y09PmpgyH #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/vORm6uSUTm — United Nations (@UN) April 22, 2018

The United Nations, just days after a new report confirmed up to 95 percent of the plastic polluting the world’s oceans comes from eight rivers in Asia and two in Africa, told those on social media that plastics is the problem of the day.

Next was a modified image of the Earth from Newsweek, Twitchy said which is “trying to shame people into ‘reducing their carbon footprint.'”

Eight was pure politics, with Daily Beast blaming the Trump administration for being “anti-Earth.”

Next was Chelsea Manning with a thing about fracking.

Ah, then there’s the requisite appearance by Bernie Sanders.

“What would the list be without a Bernie tweet? In theory, what he says here is not that repulsive. But from observing his record, we know what he means,” Twitchy said.

On this #EarthDay let’s commit to build a sustainable energy future and a healthy, livable planet for all of our kids and grandchildren. That is our moral responsibility. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 22, 2018

Rep. Kennedy goes after the idea of climate change, and the New York Times, in No. 4, makes that a “very partisan issue” while writing that it is nonpartisan.

No. 3 is yet another swipe at President Trump and No. 2 is Elizabeth Warren and her attempt to make “the case that the Paris Climate Agreement was something that was helping the United States,” the report said.

On #EarthDay 2016 – exactly 2 years ago today – President @BarackObama’s Secretary of State @JohnKerry & leaders from 174 other countries signed the Paris Agreement on climate change. It was an important day for our country & our planet. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) April 22, 2018

“But the dumbest Earth Day tweet comes from none other than the Democrats, who say that Earth Day is all about one thing … electing more Democrats,” Twitchy reported.