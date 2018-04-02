2 Florida deputies shot dead in suspected ambush

(New York Post) Two sheriff’s deputies have been killed in Florida Thursday— gunned down in broad daylight — during a suspected ambush, according to authorities.

The cops were eating at a Chinese restaurant in the city of Trenton, about 35 miles west of Gainesville, when the shooter walked up and started blasting through a window, officials said in a statement.

The gunman shot both deputies dead and then took his own life. Officials said no one else was injured. The incident happened around 3 p.m.

The cops involved were identified Thursday night as Sergeant Noel Ramirez, 30, and Deputy Sheriff Taylor Lindsey, 25, of the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office.