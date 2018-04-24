56 illegals found in Texas stash house

(LMTONLINE) — Border Patrol agents along with the Laredo Police Department responded Thursday to a request for assistance from Homeland Security Investigations regarding suspicious activity at a residence on San Luis Street.

A total of 56 undocumented immigrants, including men, women and children, were found inside the residence. They were determined to be from Guatemala, Mexico and Honduras. All were processed accordingly. Homeland Security Investigations has the lead in the investigation.

“The partnerships in Laredo between the United States Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations and the Laredo Police Department continue to show results in disrupting criminal organizations from operating in South Texas. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to prosecute those responsible and prevent individuals from being subjected to deplorable conditions,” said Laredo Sector Assistant Chief Patrol Agent Gabriel Acosta.