A history rewrite that should trouble you to your core

I know I shouldn’t be surprised when history is rewritten to meet current acceptable, journalistic standards, but I admit, it still bothers me – a lot.

The latest involves the recent death of Winnie Mandela, the ex-wife of former South African President Nelson Mandela. The headline in my local paper, the East-Bay Times, read, “South Africa’s ‘Mother of the Nation’ dies at 81.” The story itself was a reprint from the Washington Post.

According to reports in South African newspapers, and confirmed by family members, Mandela died after a long, but unspecified illness, in a Johannesburg hospital.

She hadn’t been in the headlines lately, but she had her day, and the headlines about her at that time were anything but benign. This was a woman who used her husband’s political position as the country’s first, democratically elected president and from it, developed her own power structure, one based on strength and violence.

I remember the headlines from South Africa in her heyday when her “soccer teams” (which never really played any games) introduced to the world the violence of “necklacing.”

No, it had nothing to do with jewelry. It was Winnie’s way, and that of African National Congress activists, of dealing with any blacks known or suspected of “collaborating” with the white government. The recipients of necklacing could be anyone – from politicians and policemen to working people and farmers. It didn’t make any difference if the recipient was male or female, young or old. Anyone was fair game. All they needed was the suspicion.

It was horrific. The victim was tied up, tortured and beaten. Then, gasoline was poured over them and forced into their mouths. Then a tire, filled with gasoline, was put over them and the whole thing was set afire. It was allowed to burn until the victim screamed their way to death. As far as the perpetuators were concerned, the longer it took, the better.

These kinds of murders happened with great frequency, and Winnie Mandela took credit for them – bragging in one of her statements: “Together, hand in hand, with our matches and our necklaces, we shall liberate this country.”

As a matter of fact, that quote is considered probably the most “memorable” of her many statements.

How do you describe such a person – killer, monster or “Mother of the Nation”? The first two are accurate, but the latter is what media and many history books will recall, and what our children will learn in their politically correct history classes.

I remember the media coverage in the ’80s of the killing of a 14-year-old boy, James Stompie Moeketsi Seipai, known in the media just as “Stompie.” He was kidnapped, beaten and tortured for days by Winnie’s soccer players as well as by Winnie herself.

She apparently didn’t do the final killing in such cases but ordered her bodyguards and players to do the dirty work, but she was there when it happened. In fact, Jerry Richardson, her chief bodyguard and coach of the soccer team, is serving a life sentence for Stompie’s death and at least three others.

In his court testimony about the boy’s death, he said, “I slaughtered him like a goat.” But that came after he gave the details of how he and Winnie Mandela first tortured and beat the boy.

Richardson said, afterward, Winnie embraced him and said, “My boy, my boy.”

In fact, Mandela was convicted of kidnapping and assaulting Stompie, but on appeal, her six-year sentence was reduced to a fine.

Despite that, she didn’t get away scot-free for her criminal activities over the years. At one point, she was jailed and kept in solitary confinement for longer than a year.

Later, after she got involved in politics and being elected to parliament, she was charged and convicted of fraud amid allegations of corruption. In addition, there were property disputes stemming from the death of her former husband, Nelson Mandela. Despite that, it’s estimated that at the end of her life, she was worth upward of $20 million.

The criminal details of her life are myriad, yet media ignore them – especially Western media, which are infatuated with the fight against apartheid by any means at all.

I re-read the Washington Post article I referenced earlier, and nowhere in the piece is there any mention of Stompie Seipei, nor even any mention of the word “necklacing.” The boy was not the only one who was killed that way.

Instead, Mandela is described as “prominent” and “polarizing,” “beautiful and violent and brave,” “a leading political player” who survived despite “fraud convictions, insubordination and allegations of crimes from corruption to murder.”

Then the writer went on to say she “always rebounded” because as Mandela said, “I learned to deal with the police … to be tough … to survive.”

And now she’s dead.

Winnie Mandela said a lot of things in her political, activist life and referred to many of her activities. She was never shy.

In addition to her quote about using necklacing to liberate her country, is one that may well be quoted at the state funeral, which is being planned for her:

“I am not sorry. I will never be sorry. I would do everything I did again, if I had to. Everything.”

But still, media and historians will selectively edit her life.

I saw a statement by someone who had been uncomfortable with some of what Mandela did, but justified her criminal activities and said, “We are no longer ruled by apartheid racists.”

Right. Well, now their racist black president has ordered that land be stolen from whites and that killing them may yet happen.

What goes around comes around.

