A papal fraud

Regarding Pat Buchanan’s article on the pope’s (supposed) comments on the reality of hell, it would be helpful to note that hell is one of the clearest teachings of the Word of God. It is the very core of Christian belief.

1. Hell is referenced at least 54 times in the Bible.

2. Jesus referred to hell as a real place to be avoided.

3. Without hell, there is no heaven.

4. Without hell, there is no Christianity.

5. Without hell, there is no reason not to sin.

6. Without hell, there is no reason to help an old woman across the street.

7. Without hell, there is no reason not to run down that old woman crossing the street.

Thank you to Buchanan for penning his call out of this papal fraud, and thanks to WND for posting it.

Oscar R. Lynch