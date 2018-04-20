ABC News cuts Comey criticism of Obama's actions

(Breitbart) In the broadcast of its interview with former FBI Director James Comey, ABC News did not air Comey’s strong criticism of President Obama for twice publically stating that Hillary Clinton’s private email server did not endanger national security despite an ongoing investigation.

In the unaired remarks, Comey went so far as to describe Obama’s comments as creating the impression that the Justice Department was biased with regard to Clinton. He charged Obama’s remarks “created this drumbeat that the Obama Justice Department, the fix is in because the president has told them what result they should reach.”

Referring to Obama’s public comments, Comey said that Obama “shouldn’t have done it. It was inappropriate.”

Yet none of those statements made the cut for ABC’s broadcast edition of its exclusive interview with Comey conducted by host George Stephanopoulos that aired Sunday night.