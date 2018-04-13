ACLU celebrates raid on Trump's lawyer

(Breitbart) The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has published an article celebrating the FBI raid on Donald Trump’s personal lawyer as a victory for the rule of law — not a violation of attorney-client privilege and the president’s constitutional rights.

Earlier this week, the FBI raided attorney Michael Cohen’s office, apartment, and hotel room, seizing materials that included communications from Trump to his lawyer. The government typically cannot have access to those communications. In cases where it is necessary to study such communications, the FBI establishes a supposedly independent “taint team” that sifts through the material and, theoretically, only passes on evidence to prosecutors that does not violate attorney-client privilege.

However, critics allege that there is great potential for abuse, especially in a politically-charged case like this. They point out that such raids on attorneys are very rare, and argue that the president’s Fourth Amendment right to privacy, Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, and Sixth Amendment right to counsel have been compromised.