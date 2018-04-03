Police: Female shooter at YouTube headquarters dead

Several victims have been hospitalized after a shooting at YouTube’s massive headquarters in San Bruno, California, just before 1 p.m. Pacific Time Tuesday.

The San Bruno city manager said the shooter is down, and there is no longer a threat to the public.

Local KTVU-TV reported the San Mateo County coroner is responding to the scene, indicating there is at least one fatality.

San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini told reporters at least four people have been shot. He said the shooter, a female, died of self-inflicted wounds.

Patients are being treated at San Francisco General Hospital and Stanford University Medical Center.

San Francisco’s KRON-TV reported a witness heard a burst of gunshots shots fired at the Internet giant’s headquarters near San Francisco International Airport followed by a pause and another burst.

YouTube is a subsidiary of Google.

In an unconfirmed report, ABC’s affiliate in San Francisco, KGO, described the suspect as a white, adult female wearing a black top and a white scarf who is believed to have come in the back door of the main building.

KRON cited witnesses who said the incident began with a woman shooting her boyfriend. And witnesses said the woman killed herself.

The YouTube campus, which is not fenced, ecompasses 200,000 square feet and facilitates 1,700 employees.

A witness who spoke to KTVU-TV in the Bay Area said her husband saw people running from the headquarters.

Employees were seen walking out of a building with their hands up.

Witnesses said a woman with a leg wound was shot in a parking lot and brought into a Carl’s Jr. restaurant to be treated.

A witness who spoke to KTVU said he was ordering lunch at the Carl’s Jr. drive-through across the street from YouTube headquarters where employees were at a luncheon.

He said he heard two or three shots and saw a woman with a leg room running from the site of the lunch into a parking lot.

Another woman, the witness said, was shot at close range about 10 times, he said, and died.

A three person also was shot, he said.

Developing story. More to come …