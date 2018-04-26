Actually, Macron is a spineless coward

(Conservative Review) — “Radical centrist” Emmanuel Macron came to Washington, D.C., on a mission to convince President Trump to stay in the Iran deal. Instead, the French president further exposed himself as a man entirely uninterested in securing his country and the international community from its biggest global threats — unless you count “climate change” as one of those threats.

Macron presides over a country that has become a hotbed for jihadi terror and anti-Jewish persecution. He has essentially sacrificed his country’s Jewish community to the interests of a radical Islamic mob that continues to gain more political influence as its numbers grow.

Macron occasionally makes a statement about how anti-Semitism in France is an issue that must be addressed. But in typical fashion, he never seems to pinpoint the actors responsible for such anti-Semitism.