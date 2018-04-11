Adult MS-13 member caught claiming to be minor

(BREITBART) — Border Patrol agents in the Yuma Sector found an adult MS-13 member hiding in a group of 61 illegal immigrants found in the desert. The gang member initially claimed to be an unaccompanied minor.

Agents assigned to the Yuma Station came upon a large group of 61 illegal immigrants who had just crossed the border Monday afternoon near the San Luis Port of Entry in southern Arizona. The illegal border crossers consisted of a single Mexican national, 59 Guatemalans, and one Salvadoran who claimed to be an unaccompanied minor, according to information provided to Breitbart Texas by Yuma Sector Public Affairs officials.

The agents transported all 61 to the Yuma Station for processing. The agents determined the person claiming to be a Salvadoran unaccompanied minor to actually be an adult. Officials identified the Salvadoran as 18-year-old Herberth Geovani Argueta-Chavez. He also admitted to being a member of Mara Salvatrucha-13 (MS-13).