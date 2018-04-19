Adviser warns Trump his lawyer could flip

President Trump was warned Friday by a longtime legal adviser that his close friend and personal lawyer Michael Cohen would turn against the president and cooperate with federal prosecutors in Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation if faced with criminal charges, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Jay Goldberg, who represented Trump in the 1990s and early 2000s in divorce and real estate cases, told the Journal he warned Trump in a phone call Friday.

On a scale of 100 to 1, where 100 is fully protecting the president, Goldberg said Cohen “isn’t even a 1.”

Goldberg said he told Trump that if charged, Cohen “will never never stand up [for you].”

FBI agents raided Cohen’s Rockefeller Center office and Park Avenue hotel room on April 9, seizing business records and communications related to several topics, including a $130,000 payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels, who has accused Trump of trying to cover up a sexual relationship she claims took place in 2006.

Trumps lawyers, along with Cohen’s in New York, are asserting attorney-client privilege in court, asking a federal judge to approve an independent review of the material.

Goldberg said he warned Trump that armed with the massive volume of records and correspondence seized, the federal government could pressure Cohen and put the president at legal risk.

“The mob was broken by Sammy ‘The Bull’ Gravano caving in out of the prospect of a jail sentence,” Goldberg told the Journal.

Politico confirmed that while Cohen is fighting the seizure of his records, people close to Trump fear the lawyer might fold if he faces severe charges.

On Wednesday, meanwhile, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman asked state legislators and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo to close a loophole that could let anyone Trump pardons avoid state criminal charges.

The prospect of a presidential pardon, nevertheless, could weigh heavily in Cohen’s decision-making.

But the White House insisted Friday that Trump’s pardon of “Scooter” Libby on perjury charges during his service in the George W. Bush administration was not a message to any of the president’s aides or lawyers caught up in the Mueller investigation.

Politico reported two sources close to Trump said people in the president’s inner circle have been discussing the possibility Cohen might flip.

“That’s what they’ll threaten him with: life imprisonment,” said Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz, who met with the president and his staff at the White House last week.”

“They’re going to threaten him with a long prison term and try to turn him into a canary that sings.”

However, Cohen tweeted earlier this month he will “always protect” Trump. And he said in a Vanity Fair interview last summer that he’s “the guy who would take a bullet for the president.”

Former Trump White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci told MSNBC Wednesday he believed Cohen will remain loyal: “If you said to me and I had to flip a coin, is he going to turn on President Trump or turn on other people? I would say adamantly no.”

‘Unsettling’ raid

Along with being a figure in Mueller’s investigation of alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, Cohen is under separate investigation for his business dealings, Politico reported.

Cohen told CNN in an interview last week the raid was “unsettling to say the least.”

But Politico noted he also said in the same interview the federal agents were “extremely professional, courteous and respectful,” which is a significant departure from his usual combative style.

Asked about Cohen at the White House media briefing earlier this week, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Cohen and the president “still got some ongoing things,” but Trump has “a large number of attorneys, as you know.”

Trump told reporters Wednesday his administration is “giving tremendous amounts of paper” to investigators.

Politico also reported Cohen has dropped two libel suits against BuzzFeed and the political opposition research firm Fusion GPS over publication of the “dossier” of unverified claims by Russian sources that was used to obtain warrants to spy on the Trump campaign and helped touch off the Mueller investigation.

“The decision to voluntarily discontinue these cases was a difficult one,” Cohen’s attorney David Schwartz said. “We believe the defendants defamed my client, and vindicating Mr. Cohen’s rights was — and still remains — important. But given the events that have unfolded, and the time, attention, and resources needed to prosecute these matters, we have dismissed the matters, despite their merits.”

Cohen denies a claim in the dossier that he met in Prague with Russian operatives in Europe to “clean up the mess” created by public disclosures of claims that Trump associates met with Russian officials.

BuzzFeed, insisting the lawsuit was without merit, said in a statement: “If there’s one thing Democrats and Republicans agree on today, it’s that the dossier was an important part of the government’s investigation into potential collusion between the Trump Campaign and Russia.”

Politico said dropping the suits could improve Cohen’s chances of convincing a judge to put the Stormy Daniels lawsuit on hold.