Al Gore warns blacks, poor to feel worst of climate change

(London Guardian) Al Gore, the former US vice-president turned climate change advocate, has warned that the deepening crisis of global temperature and sea level rise – and the consequent spate of natural disasters in America – will increasingly affect black and poor people more than others.

Speaking at the opening of a new national memorial and museum chronicling America’s history of lynching and racial violence in Montgomery, Alabama, Gore said that the US could expect to see many more major disasters of the ilk of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria last summer.

The most vulnerable to the damage and suffering would be poor and older Americans, infants and children, and African Americans, who live in large numbers in urban areas where the heat island effect intensifies rising climactic temperatures.