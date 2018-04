(Tulsa World) A local homeless man has been charged with murder after allegedly selling heroin to a 19-year-old woman who overdosed.

Taylor Ryan Rogers, 29, was charged Friday in Tulsa County District Court with felony first-degree murder in the death of Jillian Searle. Rogers has been in custody at the Tulsa County jail since being arrested on an unrelated complaint for first-degree burglary on March 23.

Searle died a result of an overdose after her mother found her unconscious in her Tulsa home on March 21