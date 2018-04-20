Amazon invites Comey to speak on 'ethical leadership'

(The Hill) Former FBI Director James Comey will make an appearance at Amazon headquarters, where he will speak on ethical leadership and his new book, The Intercept reported.

Comey will reportedly speak at the company’s Seattle “Fishbowl” headquarters. He will not receive a speaking fee for the appearance, according to an Amazon source who spoke to Axios. An Amazon spokesperson confirmed to The Hill that the visit was planned months in advance.

“We regularly host a wide range of musicians, actors, public officials and authors on campus as part of our Fishbowl program,” an Amazon spokeswoman said.